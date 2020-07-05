MP teacher held for sending obscene messages to teen student

A 27-year old teacher of aprivate school was arrested on Sunday in Umaria in MadhyaPradesh for allegedly sending obscene messages to a teenstudent since over a year, police said

Amit Vishwakarma was arrested after the parents of the17-year-old student filed a complaint, said Kotwali policestation in charge Varsha Patel

"He is a teacher at a school in Baderi. He used tocall the girl over phone repeatedly as well. He was chargedunder IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act," the official added.