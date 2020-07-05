31 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

Thirty-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Sunday, taking the tally in the state to 3,124, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 12 are in Dehradun, seven in Nainital, four each in Udham Singh Nagar and Uttarkashi, and one case each was reported in Almora, Bageshwar, Haridwar and Pauri, a state Health department bulletin said.

Most of the cases have a travel history to Delhi, Mumbai or Gurgaon, it said. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,124, of which 2,524 have recovered and 42 patients have dead, the bulletin said.

Twenty-eight COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state and there are 530 active cases..