50-year-old man accused of raping two minor girls

50-year-old man accused of raping two minor girlsPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-07-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:26 IST
Hyderabad, July 5 (PTI): A 50-year-old man has beenaccused of raping two minor girls in Nizamabad district byluring them with chocolates, police said on Sunday
Based on a complaint, the police said the accusedtook the girls, aged 7 and 8, to a secluded place atYedapally four days ago and allegedly raped them
The man is absconding, the police said adding that acase under sections of the IPC and the Protection of Childrenfrom Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.
