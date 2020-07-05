50-year-old man accused of raping two minor girls

Hyderabad, July 5 (PTI): A 50-year-old man has beenaccused of raping two minor girls in Nizamabad district byluring them with chocolates, police said on Sunday

Based on a complaint, the police said the accusedtook the girls, aged 7 and 8, to a secluded place atYedapally four days ago and allegedly raped them

The man is absconding, the police said adding that acase under sections of the IPC and the Protection of Childrenfrom Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.