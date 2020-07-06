Mumbai rains: High tide of 4.67 meters expected today
A high tide of 4.67 meters is expected at 1
A high tide of 4.67 meters is expected at 1:03 pm today, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD, Mumbai said, "Mumbai and around received heavy rains with isolated very heavy (>115.6 mm ) at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hours. Konkan may get isolated heavy showers in next 24 hours. Extremely Heavy Rainfall warnings for Saurashtra/Kutchh, Arabian Sea."
Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on July 6, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. The IMD informed that due to active monsoon conditions, the entire Konkan coast including Mumbai is experiencing an intense spell of rainfall and issued a yellow alert warning for the aforementioned districts for tomorrow. (ANI)
