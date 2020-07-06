Kanpur encounter case: Vikas Dubey's photos put up at Unnao toll plaza
Photos of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was put up at Unnao toll plaza on Monday by the police.ANI | Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-07-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 11:20 IST
Photos of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was put up at Unnao toll plaza on Monday by the police. Currently, a search operation is underway for Dubey in Kanpur encounter case, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team which had gone to arrest him. Eight policemen were killed in the incident.
Last week, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered during a search operation from the residence of Vikas Dubey. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for the families of the policemen who were killed in the Bikaru village encounter. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vikas Dubey
- Unnao
- Kanpur
- Yogi Adityanath
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
SC transfers dowry death case from Unnao to Delhi
SC transfers dowry death case from Unnao to Delhi
Kanpur encounter: Main accused Vikas Dubey received call from police station before cops came to arrest
Shoot him wherever he is, says criminal Vikas Dubey's mother
Kanpur encounter: Dist administration demolishes house of main accused Vikas Dubey