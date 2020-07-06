Devotees offer prayers outside Ranchi's Pahari Mandir as temple remains closed on first Monday of Sawan

Devotees offered prayers from outside as portals of Pahari Mandir in Ranchi remain closed, on the first Monday of Sawan month today. The lockdown has been extended in the state till July 31 by the state government.

"Everyone is taking precautions amid COVID-19 crisis so the authorities have taken the right step by not opening the temple portals. Devotees here are offering prayers by making social distancing," said Madan Kumar Kesari, a devotee. Another devotee, while speaking to ANI, said, "I visit the temple continuously for 30 days during Sawan month but now the temples have been closed amid COVID-19 pandemic."

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe. While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated in North Indian states predominantly.

It is believed that on 'sawan ke somwaar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples. (ANI)