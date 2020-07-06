Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government maintaining ACC levy rates for next 2 years

“New Zealanders and businesses are facing unprecedented financial pressures as a result of COVID-19. We're taking practical steps to support levy payers throughout these difficult times, while also safeguarding the ACC scheme,” Iain Lees-Galloway says.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-07-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 13:58 IST
Government maintaining ACC levy rates for next 2 years
Iain Lees-Galloway says the Government is changing the funding targets for the Levied Accounts to ensure levies reflect the true costs of accidents and minimise long-term impacts on levy payers. Image Credit: Twitter(@IainLG)

The Government is maintaining current levy rates for the next 2 years, as part of a set of changes to help ease the financial pressures of COVID-19 providing certainty for businesses and New Zealanders, ACC Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says.

"New Zealanders and businesses are facing unprecedented financial pressures as a result of COVID-19. We're taking practical steps to support levy payers throughout these difficult times, while also safeguarding the ACC scheme," Iain Lees-Galloway says.

"We will be maintaining the current levy rates for the next 2 years. The economic outlook is uncertain, so holding levy rates is a prudent decision. It provides some certainty to businesses and other levy payers and gives ACC more time to reliably assess the impact of COVID-19 on its finances.

"The previous Government increased levies during the global financial crisis only to find they were too high in the following years. We are taking a cautious approach and ensuring we do not add to pressure on businesses and New Zealanders where it's not necessary.

"ACC is also helping businesses by delaying invoices normally sent in early July. These will be issued in October to give firms more time and flexibility in making their levy payments. Other invoices issued this year will also be on hold for three months.

Iain Lees-Galloway says the Government is changing the funding targets for the Levied Accounts to ensure levies reflect the true costs of accidents and minimise long-term impacts on levy payers.

"ACC's previous funding target of 105% solvency for the Levied Accounts was more suited to a private insurance company. We are lowering this target to 100% solvency, which is appropriate given ACC's unique position as a mandatory, sole provider and Government-supported social insurance scheme.

"As previously announced, Budget 2020 improved ACC's long-term sustainability with an extra $285 million contribution in the taxpayer-funded Non-Earners' Account, which covers injury costs for those who are not earning and paying levies, including children, students and retirees," Iain Lees-Galloway says.

Cost pressures in the Non-Earners Account had not been addressed under previous Governments since 2014. This year's Non-Earner's Account contribution has increased from $1.47 billion to $1.76 billion, and this amount will increase by a maximum of 7.5 percent a year to ensure the account improves over time. Future gaps will be addressed by moving to a forecast adjustment.

Levies will stay the same until 31 March 2022 for work and earners' levies, and 30 June 2022 for motor vehicle levies. There is no indication of what will happen after that at this stage.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Fire-safety NOCs stuck amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi

The Delhi Fire Services has received over 750 applications for issuance of no objection certificates since the coronavirus lockdown began, but has not been able to conduct inspections amid the rising number of infections, officials said on ...

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda takes over as DG RHS Railway Board

Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda has taken over as Director General Railway Health ServicesDG RHS Railway Board. He has joined at the apex post of the Health Department in the Railway Board. Prior to this, Dr B P Nanda was serving as Principal Chief ...

FOCUS-Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook.Our orders jumped 50-fold in Apri...

INSIGHT-Die in detention or at home? U.S. pandemic forces cruel choice on asylum seekers

In early June, asylum seeker Jose Munoz decided it was time to flee for his life - by getting deported from a Texas immigration detention center where coronavirus was sweeping through the population and going home to El Salvador.As the numb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020