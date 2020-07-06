Left Menu
Solar trees to light up pavements at township near Kolkata

A top official of the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) said five solar trees will be installed on the sidewalks next to 'NT Mela Ground' and 'Swapno Bhor' Park, and 1400 road studs along several roads and lanes.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:08 IST
Image Credit: pxfuel

As part of its efforts to promote the use of non-conventional energy, civic authorities in New Town, an emerging satellite township on the outskirts of the city, have decided to set up solar trees and road studs across its length and breadth. A top official of the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) said five solar trees will be installed on the sidewalks next to 'NT Mela Ground' and 'Swapno Bhor' Park, and 1400 road studs along several roads and lanes.

"We will be setting up the solar trees (metal tree frame with photovoltaic cells which will be charged during the day and lit up at dusk) to cut down on the consumption of conventional energy. Also, the light will be very soothing to the eyes," he said. Tenders have been floated for the project and work will begin soon, he said.

The NKDA had been actively working with the residents of the township to boost environment-friendly activities, the official said. "Residents have been requested to grow organic fruits and vegetables on rooftops," he added.

