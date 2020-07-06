Instead of fixing accountability, UP govt falsely propagating "crime is over": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh accounts for one-third of the total crimes against Dalits. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader slammed Adityanath government for falsely propagating that there is no crime in the state and said that crime against women in UP increased by 21 per cent from 2016 to 2018.

"UP accounts for one-third of the total crimes against Dalits. Crime against women in UP increased by 21% from 2016 to 2018. All these figures are pointing towards the increasing crime in UP," she tweeted (translated from Hindi) attaching graphs of crime rate in various states. She alleged that Uttar Pradesh government is spreading propaganda of "Crime is over".

"Surprisingly, instead of fixing accountability on crimes, the UP government kept falsely propagating "crime is over", she tweeted. (ANI)