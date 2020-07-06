Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha MLA tests positive for COVID-19; speaker suspends meetings of all assembly committees

Nayak had attended some meetings in his constituency and was also present at the funeral of ex-MLA from Balasore Madan Mohan Dutta, he said. In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state, Odisha Speaker S N Patro has announced suspension of all scheduled meetings of various committees of the House.

PTI | Bhubaneswar/Balasore | Updated: 06-07-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 18:50 IST
Odisha MLA tests positive for COVID-19; speaker suspends meetings of all assembly committees

BJP MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, becoming the first legislator in Odisha to get infected by COVID-19, officials said on Monday. The MLA from Nilgiri assembly constituency will be admitted to a COVID-19 Hospital in Balasore, they said.

"Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today," he told PTI over phone. Nayak had attended some meetings in his constituency and was also present at the funeral of ex-MLA from Balasore Madan Mohan Dutta, he said.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state, Odisha Speaker S N Patro has announced suspension of all scheduled meetings of various committees of the House. Nayak had attended meetings in Bhubaneswar and in his home constituency apart from participating in a gathering of women self-help groups (SHGs).

He also took part in a meeting at Chhatrapur village. A senior officer of Balasore district said a contact-tracing exercise is underway to identify people with whom Nayak had been in close contact.

Balasore district sub-collector Harischandra Jena said his office is being sanitised as the MLA had visited the place two days ago. He appealed to people not to visit government offices for the time being unless very urgent.

Balasore district has reported 412 COVID-19 cases, of which 324 patients have recovered from the disease. The number of active cases in the district stands at 86. Mentioning that both the Ministry of Health and the Odisha Health Department have cautioned that the month of July would be crucial in tackling the COVID-19 crisis, the speaker said the decision to suspend the assembly committee meetings has been taken keeping in mind the rising number of coronavirus cases across the state.

Meetings of several standing committees of the House were held last month, he said. Replying to a question, the speaker said, "The Monsoon Session of the Assembly was supposed to be held in August end or September. We will act in accordance with the decision to be taken by both the Centre and the state government." Criticising the speaker's action in suspending the meetings, BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi said, "There is no need to suspend assembly committee meetings as they are attended by 10-12 members. This could have been done through video conferencing." PTI COR AAM MM SNE

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

NHAI to start ranking national highways to improve quality of roads

The National Highways Authority of India NHAI has decided to undertake assessment and ranking of all the highways in the country, in an attempt to improve the quality of roads and provide better services to highway commuters. The assessment...

Sri Lanka extends polling time for August parliamentary elections

Sri Lanka on Monday extended the time for the twice-postponed August 5 parliamentary elections by one hour after conducting several mock polls in adherence to the safety guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. The polls will take place ...

Matić extends Manchester United contract to June 2023

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Mati signed a contract extension to June 2023, the club announced on Monday. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjr said the 31-year-old Serbia internationals leadership is invaluable to Uniteds young core.I ...

Online exam to start from Jul 10, left out students can appear in physical exam in Sept: DU to HC

Delhi University informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that Open Book Examinations OBE for under-graduate courses will commence from July 10 and those students who are unable to take them, be it persons with disabilities or others, will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020