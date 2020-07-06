NATMO comes up with dashboard explaining COVID-19 situation in country

Left Menu
The National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation, an institute under the Department of Science and Technology, has come up with a dashboard that gives an analysis of the COVID-19 situation in the country, an official statement said. But NATMO, in its dashboard, provisioned dissemination of health infrastructure-related information that may help common people to find relevant information on the issue," the statement said.

The National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation, an institute under the Department of Science and Technology, has come up with a dashboard that gives an analysis of the COVID-19 situation in the country, an official statement said. Besides the usual information on the COVID-19 tally, death toll, active cases and those recovered, the dashboard also has pie-charts, graphs explaining coronavirus-related information in a simpler way. The NATMO took an initiative to host its COVID-19 dashboard in April to create a single-window platform to integrate all government department data, including initiatives related to combat COVID-19. "It was observed commonly that the other COVID-19 dashboards focus on state/district-wise distribution of COVID-19 cases only. But NATMO, in its dashboard, provisioned dissemination of health infrastructure-related information that may help common people to find relevant information on the issue," the statement said. After the initial hosting of COVID-19 dashboard, it has been updated from time-to-time to keep pace with the changing situation, depending on availability of authenticated thematic information.

The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed a dynamic scenario which is changing very fast within a short span of time, it said. The cause-effect relation may be analysed further in consideration of demographic-socio-economic factors, which may help us to acquire maximum knowledge from this scenario, considering it is a learning instance, the statement added.

