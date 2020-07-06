Assam's Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary to be upgraded into national park: CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced that the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary will soon be upgraded into a national park. Earlier in the day, Sonowal held a meeting with senior officials and directed them to take necessary steps in this regard.

"Our government has decided to upgrade the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, which is home to a vast variety of flora and fauna, to a National Park," said Sonowal in a tweet. "In a meeting with senior officials in Guwahati today, I have directed them to take necessary steps in this regard," he added. (ANI)