51 milk special trains ran to ensure supply during lockdown: Railways Ministry
The Ministry of Railways on Monday said during the lockdown period 51 milk special trains were run to ensure the supply of milk in the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:05 IST
The Ministry of Railways on Monday said during the lockdown period 51 milk special trains were run to ensure the supply of milk in the country.
"Indian Railways loading 3.79 crore litres milk through Milk Special Trains from Palanpur, Ahmedabad division to Hind Terminal (Palwal). During lockdown period, 51 milk special trains were run to ensure the supply of milk," the Ministry of Railways tweeted today. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Railways Ministry
- Indian Railways
- Palanpur
- Ahmedabad
- Palwal
ALSO READ
Indian Railways starts providing care to corona patients in COVID Coaches
Railways Ministry reviews progress of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan
Indian Railways manufactured 1.91 lakh PPE gowns, 66.4 kl sanitizer, 7.33 lakh masks till June 24
Guards and drivers of trains operated by private entities will be from Indian Railways: Rlys.
Indian Railways to upgrade speed of trains at 130 km/hr on two long routes