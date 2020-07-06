51 milk special trains ran to ensure supply during lockdown: Railways Ministry

The Ministry of Railways on Monday said during the lockdown period 51 milk special trains were run to ensure the supply of milk in the country.

"Indian Railways loading 3.79 crore litres milk through Milk Special Trains from Palanpur, Ahmedabad division to Hind Terminal (Palwal). During lockdown period, 51 milk special trains were run to ensure the supply of milk," the Ministry of Railways tweeted today. (ANI)