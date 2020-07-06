Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 1 lakh-mark with 1,379 fresh cases

Delhi's COVID-19 tally on Monday breached the one lakh-mark as the city recorded 1,379 fresh coronavirus cases, while the death toll mounted to 3,115, authorities said. Forty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. However, in the last few days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated, not showing a particular trend in figures.

The Monday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,115 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,00,823.