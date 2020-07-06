Left Menu
Delhi's COVID-19 tally crosses 1 lakh-mark with 1,379 fresh cases

Delhi's COVID-19 tally on Monday breached the one lakh-mark as the city recorded 1,379 fresh coronavirus cases, while the death toll mounted to 3,115, authorities said. However, in the last few days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated, not showing a particular trend in figures. The Monday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,115 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,00,823..

Updated: 06-07-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's COVID-19 tally on Monday breached the one lakh-mark as the city recorded 1,379 fresh coronavirus cases, while the death toll mounted to 3,115, authorities said. Forty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. However, in the last few days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated, not showing a particular trend in figures.

The Monday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,115 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,00,823.

