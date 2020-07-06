37 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand; tally rises to 3,161
Twenty new cases were reported in Udham Singh Nagar district, five in Haridwar, four each in Nainital and Dehradun, three in Almora and one case was detected in Pauri, a state health department bulletin said here. Most of the new patients have travel history to Mumbai, Delhi, Ghaziabad or Gurgaon, it said. With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,161.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:55 IST
Thirty-seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total in the state to 3,161, officials said. Twenty new cases were reported in Udham Singh Nagar district, five in Haridwar, four each in Nainital and Dehradun, three in Almora and one case was detected in Pauri, a state health department bulletin said here.
Most of the new patients have travel history to Mumbai, Delhi, Ghaziabad or Gurgaon, it said. With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,161. Out of these, 2,586 people have recovered, 28 have migrated out of the state and 42 patients have died, the bulletin said.
The number of active cases stands at 505, it added.
ALSO READ
Haryana issues alert after swarms of locusts enter Rewari, Gurgaon districts
Swarms of locusts reach Gurgaon via Rewari, covers skyline of millennium city: Officials
Locust swarms enter Gurgaon, border areas in Delhi; Several UP districts suffer crop damage
Locust swarms enter Gurgaon, border areas in Delhi; Several UP districts suffer crop damage
Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects 750-bed COVID care centre at Cricket stadium in Dehradun