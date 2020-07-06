Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana Cabinet approves proposal to reserve 75 pc pvt jobs for its residents

Providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the youth of the state was a key poll promise of Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party, which is coalition partner of the BJP. The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, approved the proposal "for drafting Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Ordinance, 2020" to address the aspect of unemployment of the local population on priority basis, an official statement said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:48 IST
Haryana Cabinet approves proposal to reserve 75 pc pvt jobs for its residents
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seventy-five per cent of private sector jobs in Haryana will be reserved for local candidates as per a proposed ordinance cleared by the state cabinet on Monday. The proposed move can have wider implications due to a large number of MNCs and Indian corporates being based in Gurgaon and other NCR cities falling within the state.

The draft of the ordinance will be placed before the Council of Ministers in its next meeting. Providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the youth of the state was a key poll promise of Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party, which is coalition partner of the BJP.

The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, approved the proposal "for drafting Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Ordinance, 2020" to address the aspect of unemployment of the local population on priority basis, an official statement said. "The draft of the Ordinance, that will be brought before the Council of Minister in its next meeting, will provide for 75 per cent of the new employment to be given to local candidates for jobs having salary of less than Rs 50,000 per month in various privately managed companies, Societies, Trusts, Limited Liability Partnership Firms, partnership firms etc. situated in the State of Haryana," it said.

However, the employers will have the option to recruit local candidates from one district to only 10 per cent. Exemption clause shall also be provided if suitable local candidates are not available for a particular category of industry. "Availability of suitable workforce locally would definitely enhance the efficiency of the industry/commercial establishment. The state government has also decided to give preference to local candidates in low-paid jobs as it is socially, economically and environmentally desirable and any such preference would be in the interests of the general public," the statement said.

Speaking after the meeting, Chautala said, "Today is a historical day as now this would be mandatory for the industries or companies in private sector to give 75 per cent jobs to the Haryana youths." He said the BJP-JJP government is committed to employing the youth. The deputy chief minister said the employees getting monthly salary below Rs 50,000 would have to register on the portal of labour department, which would be a free of cost facility.

He said the responsibility of registration would lie on the company concerned or job provider. Chautala said the companies which would not register on the portal, would face a penalty from Rs 25,000 to Rs one lakh.

Under the Haryana State Employment to Local Candidates Act -2020, all private industries, units, firms and employment providers which would have more than 10 employees in its premises would be covered in this Act. These rules would apply to recruitment after the date of notification of this ordinance. The deputy CM said a domicile certificate would be mandatory for the candidate to take the benefit under this scheme, which would be implemented by the labour department.

He said all those companies which would be covered under this Act would have to register the entire data of employees on the portal. Private companies would have to inform the labour department if they are unable to find the employees according to their requirement after which they would be permitted to give jobs to the youth belonging to other states. Earlier, the issue to provide 75 reservation to the youth of the state was discussed in a meeting of the state cabinet held in January.

The deputy CM had then said that the matter would be referred to the Legal Remembrancer for an opinion.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra govt allows private establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff

Maharashtra government on Monday allowed private establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff subject to conditions.Maharashtra allows Private Establishments to conduct COVID-19 tests of their staff subject to conditions. This wi...

Haryana Police seizes 822 kg Ganja from truck in Nuh, one held

Haryana Police has seized 822 kg 350 gram of ganja worth crore of rupees from a truck in Nuh district, and arrested one accused. The vehicle, which was used for the transportation of contraband, was also seized.According to a release, polic...

German prosecutors arrest head of Wirecard's Dubai unit

German prosecutors said on Monday they had arrested the head of a Dubai-based subsidiary of Wirecard, widening the circle of suspects in a multi-billion-dollar fraud investigation into the collapse of the payments company. The Munich prosec...

"Hamilton" weekend release boosts Disney+ downloads

Walt Disney Cos streaming service app Disney was downloaded more than half a million times over the Fourth of July weekend globally, following the launch of musical Hamilton on the platform. From Friday through Sunday, the mobile app was do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020