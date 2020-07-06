Left Menu
Mathura: 6 members of gang involved in loot held

Two motorcycles, Rs 72,000 cash, a country-made pistol and two cartridges were recovered from the gang members, he said. The gang had allegedly robbed Rs 1,25,585 cash and a mobile phone from one Kishan Kumar Sharma in March this year, police said..

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six members of a gang, which had allegedly looted a man here a few months ago, were arrested and over Rs 70,000 cash recovered from their possession, police said on Monday. The six suspects were nabbed in Farah area on Sunday night and a part of the looted money was recovered, a senior official said. While four members of the gang were held during checking of vehicles on a road here, the other two were arrested later, police said.

Four of the suspects were identified as Arjun, a resident of Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Rohit, from Palwal in Haryana, and Nitesh and Nahana, hailing from Mathura and Agra respectively, the official said. Two motorcycles, Rs 72,000 cash, a country-made pistol and two cartridges were recovered from the gang members, he said.

The gang had allegedly robbed Rs 1,25,585 cash and a mobile phone from one Kishan Kumar Sharma in March this year, police said.

