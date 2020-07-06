Aurangabad mob welcomes man after COVID-19 recovery, booked
A mob of around 100 people was booked for violating social distancing norms while welcoming a man who returned home in Vaijapur area of Aurangabad after recovering from COVID-19, police said on Monday. The incident happened in Darga bes area on Sunday evening, an official said.
"He was first given a welcome at Ambedkar Chowk and then at his home, despite the vicinity being a containment zone. Among those booked is a former vice president of Vaijapur nagar parishad," Inspector Anant Kulkarni told PTI. A case has been registered under section 188, 269, 270 and 271 of IPC, 51(B) of Disaster Management Act, and section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, he informed.
