Karnataka considering awarding 5 marks in NEET exams to students involved in COVID related work, says Minister

State Government is considering to award 5 marks in NEET exam for medical students involved in COVID related work, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:51 IST
Karnataka considering awarding 5 marks in NEET exams to students involved in COVID related work, says Minister
Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

State Government is considering to award 5 marks in NEET exam for medical students involved in COVID related work, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday. "About 2,000 medical students who are appearing for PG exams will be utilised for COVID related work. Apart from this final year nursing students and MBBS students will be deployed at COVID care centres. Government is also considering to award 5 marks in NEET exam for medical students involved in COVID related work," Sudhakar said while addressing a press conference here.

Medical Education Minister said that government is also mulling to provide risk allowance to health workers who are working in the front line in this fight against COVID-19. "State government is thinking to double the salary of Group D workers and provide risk allowance to all front line workers. A final decision will be made in this regard in 2-3 days. Our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and all corona warriors are working tirelessly from past 120 days. Naturally, this has taken a toll both physically and mental mentally and caused fatigue. Our corona warriors are vulnerable to infection and the additional allowance is a small step towards boosting their morale," Minister said.

The government has set a target to increase testing gradually and 15,000 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. A nodal officer has been appointed to oversee testing, Minister said. "A meeting was held today with all district commissioners to discuss about setting up of booth level task force committees. These committees will work proactively to contain Covid in both rural and urban areas," Sudhakar said.

A total of 1,925 cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths were recorded in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone to 23,474 on Monday. (ANI)

