Govt preparing scheme to provide solar charkha to 10 lakh women: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that his ministry is preparing a scheme to provide 'solar charkha' to 10 lakh women.

"We are making a scheme to provide 10 lakh women with solar charkha. Women can work on it for four hours per day and earn Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month," said Gadkari at a webinar on Friends of Tribal Society via video conferencing.

Gadkari further informed that the Ministry has given a project to a government organisation NEERI in Nagpur to extract oil from bamboo and work on how to make marine fuel, aviation fuel and diesel from it. (ANI)