Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt preparing scheme to provide solar charkha to 10 lakh women: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that his ministry is preparing a scheme to provide 'solar charkha' to 10 lakh women.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-07-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 23:23 IST
Govt preparing scheme to provide solar charkha to 10 lakh women: Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressing a webinar on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that his ministry is preparing a scheme to provide 'solar charkha' to 10 lakh women.

"We are making a scheme to provide 10 lakh women with solar charkha. Women can work on it for four hours per day and earn Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month," said Gadkari at a webinar on Friends of Tribal Society via video conferencing.

Gadkari further informed that the Ministry has given a project to a government organisation NEERI in Nagpur to extract oil from bamboo and work on how to make marine fuel, aviation fuel and diesel from it. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

FEATURE-Back to work? Not without a check-in app, immunity passport

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-LAFC forward Vela opts out of MLS tournament in Orlando - report

Los Angeles FCs LAFC forward Carlos Vela will not travel with the squad that is headed to the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida, with the Mexican choosing to stay at home with his family, the Los Angeles Times reported httpswww.lat...

Jadavpur University shuts as employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of the Jadavpur University tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the authorities on Monday to shut the varsity till July 12. Classes and on-campus academic activities are suspended since March 16, but the administrative sectio...

Trump says schools must reopen in fall, despite pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that schools must open in the fall, as governors struggle with a steady nationwide increase in coronavirus infections and states reverse and pause attempts to reopen.SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL T...

WHO reviewing report urging new guidance over airborne spread of coronavirus

The World Health Organization WHO is reviewing a report urging it to update guidance on the novel coronavirus after more than 200 scientists, in a letter to the health agency, outlined evidence the virus can spread in tiny airborne particle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020