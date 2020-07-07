COVID-19: Thane adds 1506 cases; no death in Bhiwandi, Palghar

Maharashtra's Thane district added 1,506 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 43,926, but Bhiwandi town and Thane rural did not report any fresh death on Monday for the first time after fatality count started, officials said. A report from adjoining Palghar also said there were no COVID-19 deaths in the district on Monday.

In Thane district, the number of positive cases stood at 43,926 with Thane city just one short of the 11,000-mark and Kalyan also one shy of 9,500 infections, the officials said. Of the 1,506 new cases, the maximum was reported from Kalyan at 413 followed by Thane city at 268.

The other major additions were MBMC-157, NMMC-164, UMC-159 and Thane Rural 167. Of the total 40 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the maximum was in Thane city (14), they said.

For the first time, no fresh deaths were reported from Bhiwandi town and Thane rural, the officials said. In Palghar, a total of 7,584 cases have been reported so far, while 144 patients have succumbed to the infection.

PTI COR RSY RSY.