Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chief and Deputy Freshwater Commissioner appointed for new FPP

Environment Minister David Parker today also announced the appointment of Chief Environment Court Judge Laurie Newhook as the Convener of the Expert Consenting Panels for fast-track consenting, upon his retirement from Chief Judge on 7 July 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:17 IST
Chief and Deputy Freshwater Commissioner appointed for new FPP
Regional councils and unitary authorities must use the FPP for proposed freshwater provisions in regional policy statements and plans. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Professor Peter Skelton CNZM has been appointed as Chief Freshwater Commissioner and Alternate Environment Court Judge Craig James Thompson as Deputy Chief Freshwater Commissioner for the newly established Freshwater Planning Process (FPP).

Environment Minister David Parker today also announced the appointment of Chief Environment Court Judge Laurie Newhook as the Convener of the Expert Consenting Panels for fast-track consenting, upon his retirement from Chief Judge on 7 July 2020.

Freshwater Plans

The FPP was introduced by the Resource Management Amendment Act 2020 to enable regional councils and unitary authorities to make changes to their freshwater plans in a more efficient way than the current RMA schedule 1 planning process.

Regional councils and unitary authorities must use the FPP for proposed freshwater provisions in regional policy statements and plans.

"The FPP marks a significant shift in freshwater planning, I expect to see significant improvements to environmental outcomes resulting from plan-making under the FPP," David Parker said.

"It supports an accelerated process for regional freshwater plan changes that will implement the new National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020 announced in May and expected to be gazetted in August.

"Professor Skelton and Judge Thompson bring a wealth of experience in environmental planning processes."

"I am confident they will establish a suitable process for us to deliver on our commitment to stop further degradation, make immediate improvements and our waterways to health within a generation."

The Chief Freshwater Commissioner oversees the FPP and convenes independent freshwater hearings panels with enhanced hearing powers. The panels will be made up of freshwater commissioners and nominees from the council and Tangata whenua.

Covid-19 fast track Consents

Judge Newhook's appointment reflects the level of expertise needed to evaluate the projects proposed under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act passed last week. The Act will support the country's economic recovery after the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Projects are referred to as Expert Consenting Panels to determine resource consents and designations. They can enter the fast-track consenting process by either being listed in the legislation (track one) or by application to the Minister for the Environment who will refer suitable projects to the Panels through an Order in Council process (track two).

Judge Newhook has been Principal Environment Judge since 2011, is now Chief Environment Court Judge, and has been a Judge of the Court since 2001.

Before becoming a Judge, he had over thirty years' experience as legal counsel, with a particular emphasis on environmental matters, land, property, and maritime laws.

His three-year term will expire one year after the fast track Act self-repeals in two years' time.

Judge Newhook will appoint and manage the Expert Consenting Panels that will determine the consents and designation for projects that have been referred to the fast-track process. The panels will comprise a minimum of three commissioners and collectively must-have resource management knowledge, skills, and expertise; technical expertise relevant to the project, and expertise in tikanga Māori and mātauranga Māori.

Each panel will be chaired by a current or retired Environment Court Judge or senior RMA lawyer and must include a nominee from relevant local authorities and a nominee from the relevant iwi authorities. Judge Newhook may chair some of the panels.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC order police inquiry against doctor for helping accused, convicts come out of jail

A doctor, who was allegedly helping accused and convicts in getting bail or released from custody despite suspension of his licence, has come under the scanner of the Delhi High Court which directed the police to conduct an inquiry into the...

UK lagging behind on mandatory face masks, warns Nobel scientist Venki

Nobel laureate Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, one of the UKs most prominent scientists and President of the Royal Society, on Tuesday warned that the country is lagging behind others in the mandatory use of face masks to prevent the rapid spread...

Happy that Indian cricket got MS Dhoni, he's unbelievable: Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that hes happy that Indian cricket was able to get a player like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni is celebrating his birthday today. Ganguly sai...

UK says it can draw investment and defend values after Huawei row

Britain can both remain a popular destination for foreign investment and stand up for its values, its business minister said on Tuesday after China warned that a dispute over tech firm Huawei could lead to many consequences.Tensions have mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020