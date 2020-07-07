Auckland Queen’s Counsel appointed as Judge of High Court

Auckland Queen's Counsel Neil Campbell has been appointed a Judge of the High Court, Attorney‑General David Parker announced today.

Justice Campbell graduated with a BCom and LLB (Hons) from the University of Auckland in 1992. He spent two years with Bell Gully Buddle Weir in Auckland before travelling to the United Kingdom, where he obtained an LLM (First) from the University of Cambridge and lectured at the University of Nottingham. Justice Campbell returned to New Zealand in 1995 and took up a position as a Lecturer, becoming an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Law at the University of Auckland.

From 1998 Justice Campbell mixed his academic career with part‑time practice at the bar, moving to full‑time practice in 2008. He was appointed Queen's Counsel in 2013.

Justice Campbell's research has been published in journals such as the Cambridge Law Journal, Lloyd's Maritime and Commercial Law Quarterly, the Insurance Law Journal, and the New Zealand Law Review. He is also a co-author of leading texts on company law and land law.

Justice Campbell will sit in Auckland.

David Parker also announced today that High Court Judge Robert Andrew Dobson has been appointed an Acting Judge of the High Court. Justice Dobson is due to retire on 4 July 2020 and has been appointed an Acting Judge for a twelve-month term from 5 July 2020.

