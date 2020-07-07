NW Premier condolences at passing of MEC Gordon Kegakilwe

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has expressed condolences at the passing of the province's Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs MEC, Gordon Kegakilwe, who on Monday succumbed to a short but serious COVID-19-related illness.

Kegakilwe was admitted with COVID-19 pneumonia on Sunday afternoon at the Vryburg Private Hospital. Upon admission, the MEC was immediately put on oxygen.

"A decision was taken this morning to transfer him to a medical facility in Klerksdorp," said the Premier's office in a statement.

He was transported from Vryburg to Klerksdorp in an ambulance and upon arrival in Klerksdorp, he suffered cardiac arrest. Despite all the efforts of the medical personnel, he passed away.

Mokgoro sent his condolences to the family and friends of Kegakilwe.

Mokgoro said Kegakilwe had distinguished himself as one of the finest to have come from the ranks of the governing African National Congress, and was a 'tried and tested leader".

