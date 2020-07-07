Villagers booked for organising bull race in Rajouri

Some villagers were booked for organising a bull race in violation of the social distancing norms in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, police said. According to Rajouri SSP Chandan Kohli, a few residents of Derian village had organised the race leading to a huge gathering of people despite the prohibitory orders imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

The case in this regard has been registered at Rajouri police station and an investigation is underway, the senior superintendent of police said. People are requested not to indulge in such violations of norms, Kohli added.