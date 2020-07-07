COVID-19:Adityanath asks officials to increase testing facilities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday pitched for increasing testing facilities in the state for COVID-19, saying 30,000 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RTPCR) tests should be done everyday. He also directed officials to make people aware of the need to avoid unnecessary movement in view of COVID-19 cases, and suggested that the Health department increase fines on those not wearing masks.

Addressing an unlock review meeting with senior officials and ministers, he said besides rapid antigen tests, 30,000 RTPCR tests should be done everyday, an official release here said. RT-PCR test is a laboratory technique combining reverse transcription of RNA into DNA that detects the virus while the antibody tests, which use blood, detect the body's response to the virus.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over establishment of over 33,000 COVID help desks. On the issue of locusts attack, the CM said an effective plan should be made to deal with it in coordination with different departments. Adityanath also asked officials to issue timely alerts to prevent deaths due to lightning besides making plans to control floods in the monsoon season.PTI ABN DV DV