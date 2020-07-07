Left Menu
Development News Edition

India shouldn't budge an inch till status quo ante restored at India-China border: Adhir

Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Tuesday said the retreat of the Chinese Army in Ladakh vindicated the argument that intrusions had indeed taken place on the Indian side of the LAC and asserted "we will not budge an inch" before status quo ante is restored at the border.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:24 IST
India shouldn't budge an inch till status quo ante restored at India-China border: Adhir

Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Tuesday said the retreat of the Chinese Army in Ladakh vindicated the argument that intrusions had indeed taken place on the Indian side of the LAC and asserted "we will not budge an inch" before status quo ante is restored at the border. The senior Congress leader had earlier asked the Modi government not to be in "denial" over the incursion by the Chinese military into Indian territory.

"Unlike Indian army, Chinese forces are not accustomed to withstand harsh & inhospitable glacial weather of Himalayan mountain which may trigger to the extent of the retreat of the Chinese army, that too again vindicates our arguments that huge intrusions occurred into our territory," Chowdhury said in a tweet. "They may try to leave other occupied strategic areas as a fait accompli. But we won't budge an inch till the status quo ante is restored," he wrote on Twitter.

In the first signs of easing tensions, the Chinese military on Monday began a limited pull-back from a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh, a day after NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on completing the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC "expeditiously", government sources had said. Doval and Wang, who are designated Special Representatives on Sino-India boundary question, held a telephonic conversation on Sunday during which they had a "frank and in-depth exchange" of views and agreed that a "complete disengagement" of troops at the "earliest" was necessary for full restoration of peace in the border areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in hand to hand combat in the Galwan Valley during the violent face-off last month on the normally peaceful border. There were military casualties on the Chinese side as well..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Case of HIV patient in remission offers hope to millions living with virus

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, July 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Ash Kotak found out he was HIV-positive in 1993, the diagnosis was still a death sentence.I was told to go off and have a good life on the assumption I would be dead in a f...

Topless women protest against Macron's reshuffle in front of Elysee

Three topless women protested in front of the Elysee Palace in Paris on Wednesday, one of them bearing the slogan RIP The Promises, shortly before President Emmanuel Macron held his first cabinet meeting with is reshuffled government.Anothe...

Colombian federation, FIFA official fined in ticket scam

The Colombian soccer federation and officials including FIFA Council member Ramn Jesurn have been fined millions of dollars for irregular ticket sales to World Cup qualifying games. In a decision announced late Monday, a Colombian business ...

SC seeks report from UP on status of COVID positive minor girls of Kanpur shelter home

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on news articles that 57 minor girls of Kanpur-based shelter home have tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The top court has taken suo motu on its own c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020