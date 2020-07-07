Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK: CBI seeks details from govt officers on land allotment to educational trust

The officers were called in-person on Monday and Tuesday in connection with its enquiry into the matter which involves former Jammu and Kashmir minister Lal Singh, they said. The officials said the agency will also seek details from some of the trust's members on alleged irregularities in purchase of government land in violation of existing norms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:51 IST
JK: CBI seeks details from govt officers on land allotment to educational trust

The CBI has sought details from some officers of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state government in connection with its probe into allegations of land grabbing by a Kathua-based educational trust run by a former minister, officials said on Tuesday. The officers were called in-person on Monday and Tuesday in connection with its enquiry into the matter which involves former Jammu and Kashmir minister Lal Singh, they said.

The officials said the agency will also seek details from some of the trust's members on alleged irregularities in purchase of government land in violation of existing norms. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last month registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against R B Educational Trust of Kathua and unknown public servants to probe allegations of illegal gratification and extraneous consideration by revenue and forest officials of Kathua district in allowing sale and purchase of forest land, they said.

Calls made to Singh on his mobile number for comments were answered by his security personnel. The trust runs a school, and B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) and nursing colleges on the land, transactions of which have now come under the scanner of the central agency for alleged irregularities in its purchase, the officials said.

According to the CBI's PE, it is alleged that false certificates that such land comes under exempted category under the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act were used in its purchase by the educational trust, the officials said. The preliminary enquiry by the CBI has alleged that the trust, a beneficiary of such alleged illegal acts, continues to be in possession of huge tracts of land in gross violation of ceiling prescribed under the JK Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976, they said.

The CBI in some cases does a Secret Information Report (SIR) which is converted into a PE only after verification of facts. During the preliminary enquiry, the agency tries to find if prima facie material exists to move ahead with a formal registration of a case also known as a Regular Case or FIR to start investigation. During the preliminary enquiry no searches can be conducted or no one can be summoned for recording statements without consent.

Singh had last year quit the BJP and floated the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan (DSS). He and the then industries minister Chander Prakash Ganga had resigned from the PDP-BJP dispensation in 2018 after questions were raised over their participation in a Hindu Ekta Manch rally organised in support of those arrested in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua that year.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

IT cos approach govt to allow certain WFH relaxations to continue on permanent basis

IT companies have approached the information technology ministry to allow certain relaxations on work from home WFH to continue on a permanent basis, as the industry moves towards a blended working model in the post-COVID-19 era. Nasscom ha...

CSIR and Laxai Sciences seek regulatory approval to undertake COVID clinical trial

Council of Scientific Industrial Research CSIR, in collaboration with Laxai Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Hyderabad has sought regulatory approval to undertake a four-arm randomized controlled phase III clinical trial. The design principle of th...

Regulatory support, charging infra must for fast EV adoption: Auto executives

Regulatory support in terms of policies and incentives and availability of charging infrastructure are some of the major factors that would help in the growth of electric vehicles in the country,&#160;senior automobile industry executives s...

Man killed in spat over not giving snack to nephews

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two younger brothers over a quarrel over sharing snack with children in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, the police said. While the incident took place at Ishanagar town on Monday, the two a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020