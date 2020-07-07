Left Menu
UP Minister meets Devendra Mishra's family, hands over cheque of Rs 1 crore

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (PWD), Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay on Tuesday visited the family of DSP Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in the recent Kanpur encounter and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to them.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (PWD), Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay with family memebers of slain DSP Devendra Mishra in Kanpur on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (PWD), Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay on Tuesday visited the family of DSP Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in the recent Kanpur encounter and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to them. The minister handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to his wife and promised all the support from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Slain DSP Mishra's relative, Komal Kant Dubey said, "I am happy that main accused in Kanpur encounter and history-sheeter Vikas Dubey house has been demolished. He was having guns, weapons and explosives in his house," "I want to tell all the politicians to not do politics on the matter. I am sad that people are bringing politics and caste angle in it," he added.

Commenting upon the viral letter claimed to have been written by slain DSP and Circle Officer Devendra Mishra to then SSP Kanpur alleging links between Chaubeypur SHO Vinay Tiwari (now suspended) and Vikas Dubey, Komal Kant Dubey said, "It is up to the police to search and investigate about the letter." Meanwhile, Laxmi Singh, IG Lucknow range reached slain DSP Devendra Mishra's office in Kanpur and confiscated his belongings.

UP's ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said that 40 teams of UP Police and Special Task Force (STF) are working on the case. "Until and unless we arrest Vikas Dubey and his accomplices, we will not sit quietly. A total of 40 teams and STF are working. We are collecting info on Vikas Dubey's accomplices and family members. Where did they get such a huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone kept it hidden at his home. We are working on every detail," Kumar said.

"The entire house was searched and 2 kg of an explosive substance, 6 country-made pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges were recovered," he added. Even after 80 hours, the UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey.

The bounty on the arrest of the main accused of Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs. Police have put up his posters at Unnao toll plaza and in Lakhimpur district near the India-Nepal border area. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the incident. (ANI)

