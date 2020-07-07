7-year-old falls into river while playing, goes missing

A seven-year-old boy has gone missing in a river in West Bengals Alipurduar district after falling from a stationary boat on which he was playing with two other children, police said on Tuesday. Search for the missing boy, identified as Rachit Oraon, started in the Sankosh river near Salsalabari area on Tuesday morning but he was not found till the evening, police said.

Rachit and his two friends were playing on Monday afternoon on a boat which was floating on the river water while being tied to a pole on the bank. After he fell into the water, his friends got frightened and rushed back to their homes but did not immediately tell anything to their family members about the incident, police said.

Later, one of them told his mother what happened to Rachit, following which villagers rushed to the spot but did not find him. They then informed the police but it was evening by then and search operation could not be initiated.

The boys father works in Rajasthan and he was staying in his maternal grandfathers place..