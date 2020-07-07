Delhi Police holds virtual passing out parade of recruit constables

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Police on Tuesday organised its first-ever virtual passing out parade of recruit constables at the Police Training College here, officials said. The event was streamed live on Delhi Police's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy was the chief guest who attended the event through video conferencing from Delhi Police Headquarters at Jai Singh Road, they said. "Delhi is a mini-India and being the capital of the country and a metropolitan city, it remains a target of terrorists. Crime has no religion, cast or creed. The government is committed to having zero tolerance towards terrorism, crime against women, drugs and human trafficking," Reddy said.

A total of 1,320 constables, including 407 women, have passed out. These include 47 -- 35 male and 12 female -- constables from Daman and Diu Police. Constable Dinesh Gurung received the all-round best trophy and constable Neha Halpati received the all-round best trophy in female constables' batch.