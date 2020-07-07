Left Menu
Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

Ambala recorded a high of 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while Narnaul, which was lashed by rain, recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, ten notches below season's average. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded near similar below normal maximum temperatures at 35.8 degrees Celsius, 35.7 degrees Celsius and 35.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather was pleasant in Haryana and Punjab as the maximum temperatures in both the states hovered close to normal limits on Tuesday, the Met office said. Their common capital Chandigarh, which received rain in the evening, recorded a maximum of 35.5 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana recorded a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, down two notches against normal while Karnal registered a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.           Ambala recorded a high of 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while Narnaul, which was lashed by rain, recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, ten notches below season's average. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded near similar below normal maximum temperatures at 35.8 degrees Celsius, 35.7 degrees Celsius and 35.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

