Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gas leak:LG Polymers CEO, 2 directors besides 8 other officials held

Police on Tuesday night arrested the CEO and two directors besides eight other officials of LG Polymers in connection with the styrene vapour leak incident in which 12 people were killed and 585 fell sick on May 7.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:43 IST
Gas leak:LG Polymers CEO, 2 directors besides 8 other officials held
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

Police on Tuesday night arrested the CEO and two directors besides eight other officials of LG Polymers in connection with the styrene vapour leak incident in which 12 people were killed and 585 fell sick on May 7. Visakhapatnam city Commissioner of Police R K Meena gave this information to PTI over phone.

The arrests were made a day after the High-Power Committee, appointed by the state government to probe the vapour leak, submitted its report to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, blaming multiple inadequacies on part of LG and slackness of management over poor safety protocols and total breakdown of the emergency response procedures in the plant that resulted in thetragedy. The Gopalapatnam police registered a case on May 7 against LG Polymers at R R Venkatapuram, under various IPC Sections including 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health).

Exactly two months later, the arrests were made.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi court grants bail to 122 Malaysian nationals, booked for attending Markaz by violating visa conditions.

Nizamuddin Markaz Delhi court grants bail to 122 Malaysian nationals, booked for attending Markaz by violating visa conditions....

Soccer-Italy court backs Serie A in broadcast rights row with SKY - sources

An Italian court has backed a petition filed by Italys top flight soccer league Serie A in a legal row with its broadcast rights holder SKY over the non-payment of an instalment during the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources said on Wednesday. S...

Covid-19 in Assam:Total lockdown for a week from Wednesday in West Karbi Anglong district

Assams West Karbi Anglong district administration has announced total lockdown for a week from Wednesday, becoming the third district in the state to impose restrictions to prevent spread of coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner Syed Isfaqur Rah...

Germany eyes breakthrough in EU migration dispute this year

Germany said on Tuesday it wants European Union nations to overcome a deadlock on how to handle refugees and migrants this year, weighing in on a bruising dispute that has divided the 27-member bloc for years. With Berlin holding the EUs ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020