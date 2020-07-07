500-bed COVID facility at CWG village to begin taking patients from Wednesday: Sisodia

A 500-bed COVID-19 care centre set up at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village here will start operating from Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are likely to inaugurate the facility. The opening of the COVID-19 care centre will augment the city's bed capacity as the coronavirus cases crossed the one-lakh mark. On Tuesday, Sisodia inspected the facility and said it has been readied in just six days. In a tweet, he said the Delhi government's 500-bed luxurious COVID hospital in East Delhi has been readied in just six days and will start taking patients from Wednesday. East Delhi District Magistrate Arun Kumar Mishra said that this is a state-of-the-art facility. Last week, Kejriwal and Sisodia had visited the facility to review preparations. During the visit, Kejriwal had said that the new facility would be attached to the LNJP Hospital.

It would have separate wards for men and women, and stay-in facilities for doctors and nurses, he had said.