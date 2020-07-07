Left Menu
COVID-19: At 806, Mumbai logs lowest cases in nearly 2 months

The coronavirus tally in Mumbai rose to 86,132 on Tuesday with the addition of 806 new cases - lowest singe-day figure in nearly two months - while the death of 64 patients took the toll near the 5,000-mark, the city civic body said.

Updated: 07-07-2020 21:12 IST
COVID-19: At 806, Mumbai logs lowest cases in nearly 2 months

With 806 new infections and 64 deaths, the tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 86,132, while the toll rose to 4,999, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This was the lowest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in a day in Mumbai in 55 days. Earlier on May 13, 800 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the metropolis.

In Mumbai, the first COVID-19 patient was detected on March 11, while the first death was recorded on March 17. According to the BMC, the number of recovered patients rose to 58,137 as 985 more people were discharged from hospitals.

The civic body said the city now has 22,996 active cases, while 933 new suspected patients of coronavirus were admitted in hospitals..

