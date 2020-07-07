Left Menu
Tripura to conduct rapid antigen test in containment zones & entry points: Minister

The Tripura government on Tuesday decided to conduct rapid antigen test in the state's 28 containment zones and all the entry points including Agartala Airport following a spike in COVID-19 cases, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:49 IST
The Tripura government on Tuesday decided to conduct rapid antigen test in the state's 28 containment zones and all the entry points including Agartala Airport following a spike in COVID-19 cases, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. "COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout the world and Tripura is no exception to it. Following the rise in corona cases the state government in the cabinet meeting held here decided to go for a rapid antigen test which would be started from Monday (July 13)", Nath told reporters.

Tripura requires 40,000 antigen detection kits of which 15,000 kits have already arrived at the state capital from the Centre, Nath said, adding there would be no dearth of kits. Nath said tests would be conducted at Agartala Airport, railway station and Churaibari check gate on the Assam-Tripura border in North Tripura district.

He said more than 7,000 people are living in 28 containment zones. Nath said the recovery rate in the state is "fairly good", which is 73.72 per cent and the fatality rate is 0.06 per cent At least 112 people tested COVID-19 positive in Tripura on Monday, taking the state's tally to 1,693. Of the total 1,693 cases, 474 are active as 1,219 people have recovered, officials said on Tuesday.

