103.75 acre land distributed among 98 families in Ladakh

He urged people to make full use of the allotted land by converting it into a green patch in the shortest time He assured all support from the Hill Council Leh in providing irrigation and other required facilities in future MP Namgyal thanked the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh for fulfilling the long-pending demand of the locals and said "such remarkable decision initiated by area councillors and land distribution committee will be cherished and remembered by the coming generations of the village as such developments will give our posterity a better and sustainable life".

PTI | Leh | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:17 IST
In a significant development, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council here on Tuesday allotted 103.75 acre of land along the Indus river among 98 families of Stakna village, an official spokesperson said. The Chairman, LAHDC, Leh Gyal P Wangyal allotted plot numbers to 98 families through a draw of lots in the presence of senior BJP leader and Member Parliament, Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, he said. Wangyal expressed happiness over the allotment of 'Srongpey Rantak' land in favour of Stakna villagers and said the "historic day" fulfilled one of the oldest demands of the locals. He urged people to make full use of the allotted land by converting it into a green patch in the shortest time

MP Namgyal thanked the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh for fulfilling the long-pending demand of the locals and said "such remarkable decision initiated by area councillors and land distribution committee will be cherished and remembered by the coming generations of the village as such developments will give our posterity a better and sustainable life". He urged people to make the best use of the allotted land and said that projects like the Mission Organic Development Initiative will also prove beneficial for such land.  Highlighting some major achievements of the village, including completion of a bridge over the Indus river, the BJP leader said about Rs 1 crore is proposed under a centrally-sponsored scheme to provide drinking water facilities to the village.

