UP STF detains relative of Kanpur encounter main accused from MP for questioning

Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday detained a relative of Kanpur encounter main accused history-sheeter Vikas Dubey for questioning, Police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:38 IST
Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey's brother-in-law, Rajeev Nigam speaking to ANI in MP's Shahdol on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday detained a relative of Kanpur encounter main accused history-sheeter Vikas Dubey for questioning, Police said on Tuesday. Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Pratima Mathew said that the UP STF team came here during the search operation.

"The team of UP STF came in search of Raju Nigam, who is the brother-in-law of Vikas Dubey, the main culprit of the Kanpur encounter. The team had taken his son for questioning. Today Raju Nigam and his wife have approached us and agreed to cooperate fully with the police," she said. While talking to ANI, Dubey's brother-in-law, Rajeev Nigam said that the STF team has confiscated his phone.

"Vikas Dubey (the main culprit of the Kanpur encounter) is my brother-in-law. I went somewhere in connection with work and I left my phone at my shop. The UP STF team came and took away my son Adarsh, they also confiscated my phone. When I reached home, I saw the news reports showing that I am protecting Dubey here in Madhya Pradesh, which is totally wrong. My wife informed me that STF team had took away my son," Nigam said. "Then, I tried to contact the UP STF team but I could not do so. So, I contacted ASP and she assured me that police will help us. For the past 15 years, I have no connection with Kanpur. Even if you can take out my 10-year-old call details and see it," he said.

Main accused Vikas Dubey's last location was traced in Auraiya and it is suspected that he might have gone to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, crossing the Uttar Pradesh border. The Uttar Pradesh Police has contacted the police of both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Even after 82 hours, the UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the incident. (ANI)

