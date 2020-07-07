Left Menu
Development News Edition

Failure of Modi govt's policies has led to serious employment problem for Indians: Cong

The failure of the Modi government in not creating job opportunities at home as also buckling to even hitherto friendly states in securing India's interest, is more telling than ever before, he alleged. "It is demanded that Modi government wakes up and takes necessary measures to arrest the continuous down slide by addressing issues at home and standing up to the threats being imposed on the Indian employees abroad," he said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:43 IST
Failure of Modi govt's policies has led to serious employment problem for Indians: Cong
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that Indians are facing a serious employment problem both at home and abroad due to the "failure" of the Modi government's policies. Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said after Indians were hit due to the ban on H-1B visas by the Trump administration, the Kuwait government is seeking to bring a legislation to limit Indians up to 15 per cent of the total expat population.

"A bigger tragedy is staring at Indians in the Gulf with the Government of Kuwait bringing about legislation limiting the number of Indians to not exceed more than 15 per cent of the total expat-population. "This in effect would mean that 8.5 lakhs Indians in Kuwait who were till now sending home hard currency and sustaining the economy of many states like Kerala will be forced to leave Kuwait and come back home where nothing but despair awaits them," he said.

Venugopal said in 2018, India received close to USD 4.8 billion (approx Rs 35,939 crore at present rate) from Kuwait as remittances. The failure of the Modi government in not creating job opportunities at home as also buckling to even hitherto friendly states in securing India's interest is more telling than ever before, he alleged.

"It is demanded that Modi government wakes up and takes necessary measures to arrest the continuous down slide by addressing issues at home and standing up to the threats being imposed on the Indian employees abroad," he said in a statement. The Congress leader alleged that the Modi government has proved to be disastrous for the country.

"Consistently pulling the country down on all socio-economic indices ever since it came into power in 2014, the thoughtless and mindless decisions taken by it especially during the last three months or so- ever since the COVID pandemic began to wreak havoc," he said. Venugopal said as if the nearly 13 crore domestic job losses were not enough - with many states reaching unemployment figures of 40 percent, the decision by the US to suspend H-1B visa from June 24 will result in about 2 lakh Indians being sent back home. Additionally, of all the 85000 H-1B Visas, since more than 60,000 were being availed by Indians, it would mean as many lost job opportunities for Indians.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe's health minister, accused of corruption, sacked -statement

Zimbabwes President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked health minister Obadiah Moyo with immediate effect for inappropriate conduct, a statement from the presidency shared by information minister Nick Mangwana on Twitter on Tuesday said.The stat...

Marine Corps says person shot self at California base

A person who was surrounded by military police responding to reports early Tuesday of an active shooter on a California Marine Corps base sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to a medical facility, military officials...

India's COVID-19 tally, fatality rate per million population lowest in world: Govt

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday said the total number of coronavirus infections and fatalities per million population in the country are among the lowest in the world. The countrys COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,...

99 test positive, Chhattisgarh COVID-19 count touches 3,415

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 3,415 after 99 people, including eight police and five Border Security Force BSF personnel, tested positive on Tuesday, a health official said. A total of 84 patients were discharged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020