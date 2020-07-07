Village guards to coordinate between police and people in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday appointed village guards for better coordination between the public and police at grassroot level. According to a notification issued by the home department, ‘village Prahari’ (village guards) will coordinate between the police force and people of the state. The age of these village guards will be between 44 and 55 years and their services will be voluntary, that is, they will not get any remuneration or compensation, it said. “The initiative is being taken for better coordination between the general public and police at the village level,” an official statement said. A committee headed by district superintendent of police will appoint a village guard for a village or a few villages. This voluntary post will be for two years, which will not be extended further, it said. The records of these village guards will be maintained at the district level by the superintendent of police, the statement added. PTI AG SRY