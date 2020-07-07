Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dy CM Ashwathnarayan launches 6 locally- made products to tackle COVID-19 in Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on Tuesday launched six locally developed products to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:01 IST
Dy CM Ashwathnarayan launches 6 locally- made products to tackle COVID-19 in Karnataka
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on Tuesday launched six locally developed products to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The innovations launched include UV-ROS box, probes & reagents for RT-PCR test, remote fetal monitoring device, transport media, AI-based detection devices, antimicrobial face wash, etc.

Highlighting the government-supported startups who developed these products, Deputy Chief Minister said, "It was a matter of pride for the state as the role of Kannadiga scientists, innovators and research professionals in developing the products locally was significant." Start-ups incubated and mentored at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, developed the 6 products. "These products will reduce our burden of importing expensive equipment and tools in fighting this pandemic. This initiative of developing products locally is in line with our Prime Minister's Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyaan. We must take pride in the fact that we have reached this level of innovating and producing locally," said Dr Ashwathnaryan.

All the 6 products have been approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for immediate use. The products will also be commercially available with immediate effect. The government will support and promote these products. Dr Ashwathnarayan lauded the efforts of the startups and the scientists in developing the products in short turnaround time. "These products are of superior quality and will contribute to tackling Covid-19 across the country. I congratulate all the startups and the innovators for bringing out these products in time," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kanpur ambush: STF DIG transferred amid row over slain Dy SP’s letter to him

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed the states STF DIG, Anant Deo, amid a raging controversy over a letter purportedly written to him by slain Dy SP Devendra Mishra alleging a nexus between gangster Vikas Dubey and suspended Cha...

Zimbabwe's health minister, accused of corruption, sacked -statement

Zimbabwes President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked health minister Obadiah Moyo with immediate effect for inappropriate conduct, a statement from the presidency shared by information minister Nick Mangwana on Twitter on Tuesday said.The stat...

Marine Corps says person shot self at California base

A person who was surrounded by military police responding to reports early Tuesday of an active shooter on a California Marine Corps base sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to a medical facility, military officials...

India's COVID-19 tally, fatality rate per million population lowest in world: Govt

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the government on Tuesday said the total number of coronavirus infections and fatalities per million population in the country are among the lowest in the world. The countrys COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020