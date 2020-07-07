80 per cent of industrial units in Chhattisgarh become operational with the state entering unlock phase

Industrial activities have picked up pace in Chhattisgarh with the beginning of unlock phase with 80 per cent of industrial units in the state becoming operational with all precautionary measures in view of the COVID-19. With the state entering the unlock phase, industries were given relaxations leading to an increase in production.

Between March 2020 and June 2020, the capital investment of nearly Rs 550 crore has been done in 258 new industrial units in the state. Apart from these, loans worth nearly Rs 36 crore were distributed through banks for 2 thousand small and micro industrial units, according to a release. Likewise, the state government released a grant of Rs 103 crore to 848 industrial units. 282 industrial units were given concession in stamp duty.

During the aforementioned period, iron-steel industries in the state have produced 27 lakh metric tons of iron. The state government also earmarked 1,300-hectare land for food park in 101 places and 200-hectare land in 15 locations have been transacted and work under food park project has started. (ANI)