Fake Tiktok links in play to snare netizens, says Maha Cyber

Maharashtra Cyber on Tuesdaywarned people not to click on Tiktok links as they may containmalware aimed at capturing user data

A Maharashtra Cyber official said the department hadfound that fraudsters were creating fake Tiktok Pro links tosnare people who want to download the video-sharing devicethat is now banned in the country along with several otherChinese apps

He said online fraudsters were sending links throughWhatsapp and text messages to trap gullible netizens.