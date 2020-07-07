Left Menu
Fake Tiktok links in play to snare netizens, says Maha Cyber

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:17 IST
Maharashtra Cyber on Tuesdaywarned people not to click on Tiktok links as they may containmalware aimed at capturing user data

A Maharashtra Cyber official said the department hadfound that fraudsters were creating fake Tiktok Pro links tosnare people who want to download the video-sharing devicethat is now banned in the country along with several otherChinese apps

He said online fraudsters were sending links throughWhatsapp and text messages to trap gullible netizens.

