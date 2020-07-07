Girl killed in landslide triggered by tree-cutting in J-K's Ramban
A girl was killed in a landslide triggered by felling of a big tree in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.PTI | Banihal | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 23:20 IST
A girl was killed in a landslide triggered by felling of a big tree in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred around 11 am, when some timber smugglers brought down a big Kail tree that triggered falling of boulders and landslide, resulting in death of the girl, Afia Bano, in Baddla Kumate in Rajgarh tehsil, they said.
A police official said police team has been sent to this far flung area to investigate the matter. The body was recovered and a case has been registered, they said.