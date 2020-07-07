Private hospital in Mumbai gets its first robot to assist healthcare staff

A Mumbai-based private hospital got its first robot 'Gollar' to assist the healthcare staff in the hospital during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Gollar is remotely controlled trolley is capable of carrying medicine, food water, etc. for the patient in quarantine wards in the hospital.

"Robot 'Gollar' has reported on duty at Podar Hospital in Mumbai! It'll get you food, water & medicines," tweeted Maharashtra Chief Minister's office on Tuesday. "This is an important step in our War Against Virus as it will eliminate contact and reduce risk for our medical staff in COVID Facilities," it added.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state due to COVID-19 with 2,11,987 cases, out of which 87,699 are active, 1,15,262 have been cured/discharged and 9,026 have died, according to the Union Health Ministry on July 7. (ANI)