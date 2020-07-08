Left Menu
COVID-19: West Bengal records highest single-day deaths of 25 COVID-19 patients

West Bengal reported its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday with 25 patients succumbing to the disease, the state health department bulletin said. Since Monday, 555 patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said. Of the deaths reported on Tuesday, Kolkata accounted for 10, while nine patients died in North 24 Parganas, three in South 24 Parganas and one each in Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur and Hooghly districts, it added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 00:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal reported its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday with 25 patients succumbing to the disease, the state health department bulletin said. The death toll in the state is now 807, it said. Out of the 25 deaths Tuesday, 23 people succumbed due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

It said that 850 more people have tested positive for the disease, taking the COVID-19 tally in West Bengal to 23,837. For the third consecutive day, the state witnessed more than 800 new infections.

The state now has 7,243 active cases. Since Monday, 555 patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Of the deaths reported on Tuesday, Kolkata accounted for 10, while nine patients died in North 24 Parganas, three in South 24 Parganas, and one each in Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur and Hooghly districts, it added. The highest number of 291 fresh COVID-19 infections was reported from Kolkata, followed by 187 from North 24 Parganas, 74 from Howrah, 70 from South 24 Parganas, 50 from Malda, and 37 from Darjeeling. The remaining 141 cases were reported from 15 other districts.

A total of 10,130 samples have been tested in West Bengal since Monday.

