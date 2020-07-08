Six migrant workers home quarantined after returning from Bhutan
Six migrant workers who returned here from Bhutan have been placed under 14-day home quarantine, police said on Wednesday The migrants working in the Himalayan nation reached here on Tuesday, they said. According to the police, social worker Nadir Rana arranged transport services to bring these workers from Bhutan to Assam. PTI CORR SRYPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 08-07-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 12:06 IST
Six migrant workers who returned here from Bhutan have been placed under 14-day home quarantine, police said on Wednesday
The migrants working in the Himalayan nation reached here on Tuesday, they said. According to the police, social worker Nadir Rana arranged transport services to bring these workers from Bhutan to Assam. They reached Uttar Pradesh via a special train from Assam
The migrant workers have been placed under home quarantine, they added. PTI CORR SRY
