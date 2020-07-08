19,000 farmers get Rs 2.5 crore under crop insurance scheme in HP's Hamirpur

Over 19,000 farmers in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh have been provided compensation of over Rs 2.5 crore under crop insurance scheme for last kharif season crops, an agriculture official said. Thousands of farmers are taking advantage of the Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme in Hamirpur district, he said. “As many as 19,366 farmers have been given a compensation of over Rs 2.5 crore under the scheme for the last Kharif season,” Deputy Director of Agriculture Department Jeet Singh Thakur said. He said farmers can get their crops insured by paying a very low premium and receive good compensation in case of any damage to the crops under the scheme. A total of 21,366 farmers of the district had insured their crops in the last Kharif season, Thakur said. Similarly, a total of 21,269 farmers of the district have been covered for Rabi season under the insurance scheme, whose compensation process is still in progress, he said. The crops for the 2020-21 kharif season are currently being insured and the last date for the same is July 15, the official added. PTI CORR DJI SRY