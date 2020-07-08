Criminal carrying bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head arrested after encounter in UP

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was arrested after an encounter with police in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. Zeeshan, a resident of Jalalpur village in Bulandshahr, was wanted in a cow slaughter case and has four other cases registered against him at Narsena police station, the police officials said.

Late on Tuesday night, information was received that Zeeshan will be travelling from Syana to Jalalpur. Following the tip-off, police started checking vehicles on Jalalpur road, they said. During the checking, a man coming on a motorcycle was asked to stop but instead he opened fire at the police personnel. Police retaliated and Zeeshan was injured in the firing, they added.

He was taken to Community Health Centre, Syana around 2:30 am, the police said. His motorcycle and weapon have been seized, they said.