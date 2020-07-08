Left Menu
COVID-19: Civil Defence Directorate office in UP closed for sanitisation

The office of the Civil Defence Directorate at Jawahar Bhawan here will remain closed for two days after a coronavirus patient was found in the local intelligence unit office on the same floor, a senior official said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:21 IST
The office of the Civil Defence Directorate at Jawahar Bhawan here will remain closed for two days after a coronavirus patient was found in the local intelligence unit office on the same floor, a senior official said. "Civil Defence Directorate on fifth floor of Jawahar Bhawan has been closed for two working days --- July 9 and July 10 (Thursday and Friday) for sanitisation purpose on account of a coronavirus patient having been found in LIU Lucknow office placed on the same floor,” Amitabh Thakur, Joint Director, Civil Defence said in a statement on Wednesday. He said the directorate shall open on July 13

